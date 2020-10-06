James Brown Arena to hold drive-thru trick-or-treat event

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Whatever you choose to do this Halloween, this year’s version of the fall holiday is set to be different.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, many neighborhoods and cities are opting out of the annual event in hopes of preventing the spread of the illness.

In Augusta, however, the James Brown Arena is hoping to help spread the fun of the holiday without leaving your car.

That’s because the arena is holding an event called “Trick or Treat From Your Seat." The event is being billed as a “safe Halloween drive-thru event” and will take place on Oct. 24 in the 7th Street parking lot at the arena from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Treat bags will be available for kids while supplies last for children in attendance. Families, however, must stay in cars and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

