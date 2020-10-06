Advertisement

Injuries, losses keep piling up for winless Falcons

Green Bay Packers' Robert Tonyan (85) celebrates a touchdown reception with Malik Taylor (86) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Green Bay Packers' Robert Tonyan (85) celebrates a touchdown reception with Malik Taylor (86) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)(Mike Roemer | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are losing games and defensive backs in equally proficient fashion. Atlanta already was entering its Monday night game without safeties Ricardo Allen (elbow) and Keanu Neal (hamstring) as well as cornerback A.J. Terrell (COVID-19 reserve).

That beleaguered secondary took more hits when safety Damontae Kazee got carted off the field and safety Jaylinn Hawkins left with a concussion in the second quarter. The Falcons' decimated defense was no match for Aaron Rodgers in a 30-16 loss to the unbeaten Green Bay Packers (4-0).

