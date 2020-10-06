Advertisement

‘He truly had a servant’s heart’: SC police chief speaks out on officer killed in line of duty

Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock addressed the crowds who came out for a memorial walk Monday night in honor of PFC Jacob Hancher.
Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock addressed the crowds who came out for a memorial walk Monday night in honor of PFC Jacob Hancher.(WMBF)
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock addressed the crowds who came out for a memorial walk Monday night in honor of PFC Jacob Hancher.

About 200 people took part in the one-mile walk around the pond in The Market Common in remembrance of Hancher, who was killed in the line of duty over the weekend while responding to a domestic call.

“I love this community, I love serving this community, and I can tell you that Jacob loved serving this community. He truly had a servant’s heart. He truly loved his Lord and he will truly be missed,” Prock said to the crowd.

A candlelight rosary vigil for Hancher will be held Wednesday night in the columbarium at the Catholic Church of St. James in Conway, where he was a parishioner.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Latin America Amateur golf tournament canceled due to COVID-19

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
One of the tournaments that awards the winner with a spot in the Masters Tournament has been canceled.

News

Local Lowe’s stores to host free curbside trick-or-treating

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Lowe’s wants to keep the Halloween spirit alive by offering drive-through curbside trick-or-treating at all stores nationwide.

News

Preview of local gold phenom's 'Kelly Clarkson' appearance

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Here's a look at what to expect when Xeve Perez is featured on the Kelly Clarkson show, which airs at 3 p.m. on WRDW.

News

James Brown Arena to hold drive-thru trick-or-treat event

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Whatever you choose to do this Halloween, this year’s version of the fall holiday is set to be different.

Latest News

Business

Georgia Power customers seeing an $18 reduction on October bills

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Georgia Power customers are seeing a reduction of more than $18 on their electric bills this month, the third credit this year.

News

This little girl has a big voice — and an even bigger message

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
During times of uncertainty and social unrest, it can be hard to make your voice heard, but a local 7-year-old is finding a way to make sure hers is.

News

This 7-year-old calls for change through song

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Local golf prodigy to appear on ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Local 10-year-old Xeve Perez continues to make national headlines, all because of his love for golf.

News

Aiken County school board to hear recommendation on face-to-face learning

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Aiken County Board of Education is expected to hear a committee’s recommendation on face-to-face learning changes at a meeting today.

News

Roadwork gets underway this week across the CSRA

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Here's a look at some roadwork you should be aware of this week in Richmond and Columbia counties.