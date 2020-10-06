‘He truly had a servant’s heart’: SC police chief speaks out on officer killed in line of duty

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock addressed the crowds who came out for a memorial walk Monday night in honor of PFC Jacob Hancher.

About 200 people took part in the one-mile walk around the pond in The Market Common in remembrance of Hancher, who was killed in the line of duty over the weekend while responding to a domestic call.

“I love this community, I love serving this community, and I can tell you that Jacob loved serving this community. He truly had a servant’s heart. He truly loved his Lord and he will truly be missed,” Prock said to the crowd.

A candlelight rosary vigil for Hancher will be held Wednesday night in the columbarium at the Catholic Church of St. James in Conway, where he was a parishioner.

