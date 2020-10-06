Advertisement

Georgia Power customers seeing an $18 reduction on October bills

Photo courtesy: TruNorth Federal Credit Union
Photo courtesy: TruNorth Federal Credit Union (WLUC)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Power customers are seeing a reduction of more than $18 on their electric bills this month.

Georgia Power’s typical residential customer, using 1,000-kilowatt hours per month, will receive an estimated $13 credit.

Pairing the October credit with lower fuel rates implemented at the start of summer, the typical customer will see a reduction of more than $18 in October.

The exact amount each customer receives will vary based on their 2019 power usage, the utility said.

Georgia Power will apply the credit to October bills for customers who had active accounts as of Dec. 31, 2019, and are still active or receiving a final bill as of this month.

This is the third credit for customers to receive this year, totaling more than $46 for the typical residential customer.

MORE | Columbia County welcomes stream of business growth -- regardless of COVID

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Business

Columbia County welcomes stream of business growth, regardless of COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
As the economy tries to bounce back, some Columbia County stores say business is thriving. All betting on growth in the middle of a pandemic.

News

SRS updates: New waste contract could total $21B; workforce sees 17 more COVID-19 cases

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Staff
Here's a look at the latest news coming out in the Savannah River Site, which employs 11,000 people in the CSRA.

Business

Kemp to visit Augusta for a ribbon-cutting at Cyber Center

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:36 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is visiting the Garden City to welcome Perspecta Inc. as it brings 178 jobs to Richmond County.

News

Cyberattack hits hospital chain that includes Aiken Regional

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:17 AM EDT
|
By Staff amd wire reports
U.S. computer networks of the parent company of Aiken Regional Medical Centers have been knocked offline in a cyberattack.

Latest News

News

For many, new S.C. jobless money remains elusive

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 8:38 AM EDT
|
By Caroline Coleburn
South Carolina officials started sending out one-time payments to those who’ve lost their jobs due to COVID-19. But actually getting the funds is easier said than done.

News

Take a look at new campaign to bring visitors to Augusta

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:39 AM EDT
|
By Staff
The Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau has created a new brand campaign.

Business

Charlie Norwood VA hospital seeking to hire nurses

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 12:17 PM EDT
|
By Staff
Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center is seeking registered nurses and licensed practical nurses during a virtual hiring event through Oct. 5.

News

Brother of George Floyd attends Augusta’s Black Dollar Expo

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:20 PM EDT
|
By Kennedi Harris
An August 2020 report found 41 percent of Black-owned businesses closed because of the pandemic, compared to 17 percent of white-owned businesses. The Black Dollar Expo aimed to shed light on the issue and offer a little help.

News

Augusta economy soars as new businesses flock to the city

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT
|
By Brady Trapnell
The pandemic has been terrible for businesses, but we have some good news: So many businesses want to come to the Augusta area that we’re running out of space for more.

Business

Poultry company hiring for 40 positions at Sylvania plant

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:38 AM EDT
|
By Dal Cannady
Dozens of job opportunities have people filling out applications in Screven County.