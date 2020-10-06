Georgia Power customers seeing an $18 reduction on October bills

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Power customers are seeing a reduction of more than $18 on their electric bills this month.

Georgia Power’s typical residential customer, using 1,000-kilowatt hours per month, will receive an estimated $13 credit.

Pairing the October credit with lower fuel rates implemented at the start of summer, the typical customer will see a reduction of more than $18 in October.

The exact amount each customer receives will vary based on their 2019 power usage, the utility said.

Georgia Power will apply the credit to October bills for customers who had active accounts as of Dec. 31, 2019, and are still active or receiving a final bill as of this month.

This is the third credit for customers to receive this year, totaling more than $46 for the typical residential customer.

