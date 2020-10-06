Drug house operated like fast-food drive-thru, Orangeburg County sheriff says

VANCE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Orangeburg County deputies say they arrested two men accused of running a drug drive-thru business at a rural home.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ronell Witherspoon, 48, of Charleston, and Jordan Walters, 22, of Holly Hill. Each was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, according to authorities.

Calling it a drive-thru or walk-thru, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said the operation “with its limited menu consisting of only marijuana is no longer open for business.”

He added: “This drug seizure and these arrests are the result of our action after receiving citizen complaints of illegal drug use in this area.”

These are some of the materials seized in the raid on the alleged drive-thru drug operation in rural Vance, S.C. (WRDW)

Ravenell said complaints from surrounding residents prompted an investigation that began with a surveillance operation focused on 1733 Pineland St. several weeks ago.

Investigators watched as motorists drove onto the property, exited their vehicles and approached an open window on a manufactured home where it appeared a transaction was being made, according to authorities.

Narcotics investigators said they confirmed this when an undercover agent purchased a quantity of marijuana after approaching the window.

Two subjects on the property admitting they had made a purchase at the drive-thru were released after being given tickets for simple possession of marijuana.

The result of the warrant execution was an estimated $1,800 worth of marijuana packaged in 72 plastic bags, a quantity of cash, drug paraphernalia and a loaded 9 mm pistol.

“This is a rural area outside of Vance where traffic is usually pretty low,” Ravenell said. “It should get back to normal now.”

