Advertisement

Drug house operated like fast-food drive-thru, Orangeburg County sheriff says

Jordan Walters (left), Ronell Withersponn and some of the seized materials.
Jordan Walters (left), Ronell Withersponn and some of the seized materials.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Orangeburg County deputies say they arrested two men accused of running a drug drive-thru business at a rural home.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ronell Witherspoon, 48, of Charleston, and Jordan Walters, 22, of Holly Hill. Each was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, according to authorities.

Calling it a drive-thru or walk-thru, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said the operation “with its limited menu consisting of only marijuana is no longer open for business.”

He added: “This drug seizure and these arrests are the result of our action after receiving citizen complaints of illegal drug use in this area.”

These are some of the materials seized in the raid on the alleged drive-thru drug operation in rural Vance, S.C.
These are some of the materials seized in the raid on the alleged drive-thru drug operation in rural Vance, S.C.(WRDW)

Ravenell said complaints from surrounding residents prompted an investigation that began with a surveillance operation focused on 1733 Pineland St. several weeks ago.

Investigators watched as motorists drove onto the property, exited their vehicles and approached an open window on a manufactured home where it appeared a transaction was being made, according to authorities.

Narcotics investigators said they confirmed this when an undercover agent purchased a quantity of marijuana after approaching the window.

Two subjects on the property admitting they had made a purchase at the drive-thru were released after being given tickets for simple possession of marijuana.

The result of the warrant execution was an estimated $1,800 worth of marijuana packaged in 72 plastic bags, a quantity of cash, drug paraphernalia and a loaded 9 mm pistol.

“This is a rural area outside of Vance where traffic is usually pretty low,” Ravenell said. “It should get back to normal now.”

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Clyburn says South Carolina’s governor misused CARES Act funds

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Another challenge to South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s private school grant program has popped up on the national level.

News

S.C. panel of lawmakers shares ideas to improve prison system

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jason Ravem
After more than two years of study, the House Legislative Oversight Committee approved its report on the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

News

S.C. in-person absentee voting draws long lines on first day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Laurel Mallory and Adam Mintzer
From the Lowcountry to the Midlands to the River Region, there were long lines at the polls in South Carolina for the first day of in-person absentee voting.

News

S.C. prisons face challenges, according to lawmakers

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

South Carolina reopens restaurants to full capacity as pandemic continues

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
Eating out in South Carolina hasn’t looked the same since May, but that’s expected to change with COVID-19 restrictions now lifted at restaurants.

News

A look at COVID-19 concerns while dining indoors

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

‘Everybody’s going to remember Felycya’: Friends seek justice after murder of transgender woman

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Celeste Springer
What was first considered a suspicious death is now being investigated as a homicide. 33-year-old Felycya Harris was found dead at Meadowbrook Park on Saturday.

News

Learn about the investigation into who killed Felycya Harris

Updated: 7 hours ago

Politics

Witness signatures to be required on S.C. absentee ballots, Supreme Court decides

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBTV Web Staff
The Supreme Court has granted a request by South Carolina election officials to reinstate the witness signature requirement on absentee ballots. The decision was made pending appeal.

News

Burke County Sheriff’s Office hiring for multiple positions

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
“Join Our Team!!! We are hiring!!!” That’s the message the Burke County Sheriff’s Office is sharing as it opens applications for three types of positions.