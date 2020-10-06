Distracted driving crackdown week is underway in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - State officials are working to help educate and inform drivers on the dangers of distracted driving.

But the result of distracted driving has already left one Georgia family with a constant reminder of their accident.

“Going through that stretch. I see it. I visualize the accident every time,” Austin Suddeth said. “Even though I’m lucky that my son is still here every day, I have the visual of my son not being here.”

It was a normal Mother’s Day for one Wilkes County family last year.

“I have major anxiety and panics come because of our accident.”

Austin and Leslie Suddeth were getting on Interstate 20 at exit 172 in McDuffie County to go visit her mother-in-law when they hit some traffic.

“And about the second I stopped I checked my rear-view mirrors. I didn’t see anything. Me and my wife both looked back forward, and after that, it was like a train hit us,” Austin said.

This was the aftermath: they were hit by a distracted driver as they sat in traffic. Their accident was within the same stretch that the Georgia Department of Transportation says 377 accidents have happened since 2017, between McDuffie and Columbia counties .

But this week, Georgia is cracking down on distracted driving.

“Data clearly shows that enforcement is the number one way to change driver behavior,” Robert Hydrick of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, said.

Distracted driving makes up around 90 percent of crashes. A GDOT report shows 169 people have died this year on interstates. In 2019, Georgia saw 173 traffic deaths all year.

“Exercise caution, drive safely, and drive alert. That’s the big thing. Watch around you and check you mirrors,” Hydrick said.

Stay alert, because local police will be out there to educate drivers.

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety says they don’t have definitive numbers for distracted driving numbers in Georgia. They say it’s new data and it could take years to gather.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.