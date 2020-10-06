Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -

As high pressure slips to our northeast, onshore flow could produce a few spotty showers across the CSRA this afternoon. The southern and central CSRA are favored to see an isolated shower. We’ll likely see more clouds than sun during the day. Highs are expected to be near 80 in the afternoon depending on how much sun we see. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Patchy dense fog is possible late tonight into early Wednesday. Lows early Wednesday are expected to be above average and stay near 60. Winds will be light and variable Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

A few clouds look possible around daybreak Wednesday, but we should see mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs will be getting warmer and reach the mid 80s. Winds will be turning out of the west between 5-10 mph.

More clouds are expected to be over the region Thursday as Delta tracks towards the gulf coast. We should be dry most of the day Thursday with highs back in the mid 80s.

As Delta moves inland Friday, showers will begin to be possible across the CSRA. The highest rain chances from Delta will likely be on Saturday as the system tracks through the region to our northwest. Thunderstorms will be possible Saturday as the main system moves through. Rain chances and impacts will be dependent on the eventual track of Delta later this week. We will continue to monitor closely.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.