Boil advisory in effect for community in McCormick County

The McCormick County Water and Sewer Department advises all residence in the designated area to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking.
By Tyria Goines
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCCORMICK, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - A boil water advisory is in effect for residence in McCormick, South Carolina on Upper Mill Rd, between 378 East and Highway 67 only.

Effective on October 6, the McCormick County Water and Sewer Department advises all residence in the designated area to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking. Also, any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

Dirt or debris may have entered the drinking water system due to a main water line breakage in the area. The advisory is in effect until further notice.

