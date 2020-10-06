Advertisement

Augusta Southern Suds brings food, beer and music to you at home

Southern Suds event flyer
Southern Suds event flyer(Source: Historic Augusta)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Worried about missing out on brewed beer by Riverwatch or that delicious Root beer? Don’t want to miss out on the delicious food from Katerwerks? The 2020 “Virtual” Southern Suds has got you covered.

Benefiting the Augusta Museum of History, the virtual event will feature a ‘live’ performance by Whiskey Run, plus talks on the history of beer production in the CSRA and a food pairing party in place.

Where: Augusta Museum of History’s Website/Facebook page

When: October 16, 2020, 7:00 p.m.

Cost: FREE

Dress: Very, very casual

Music by: Whiskey Run

Expert Talks on: History of Beer Production and Food Pairing Party in Place with the Augusta Museum of History for the annual fundraiser.

Watchers can also place an online order for Per Simma Down Beer, Root Canal Root Beer, and pretzel and cheese dip from Katerwerks at Jones Creek. Orders can be made in advance starting October 6.

You can pick up your goodies on October 15 and 16 between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. either downtown at the Augusta Museum of History and in Evans at the Jones Creek Club House.

Orders can be made online or by calling the Augusta Museum of History at 706-722-8454.

