Amber Alert issued for missing Georgia infant

COYNERS, Ga (Gray News) - An Amber Alert is issued for a missing 10-month-old boy in Georgia.

Jordan Ramsey was last seen on Oct. 6 in Coyners, Georgia, according to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

He is described to be 2 feet and 9 inches, weigh about 25 pounds, and have blonde hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray, long-sleeved onesie with the words “chunky baby” on it.

Authorities are also looking for 32-year-old Brittany McCoy in connection to Jordan’s disappearance. She is described to be 5 feet and have blonde hair and blue eyes.

They may be traveling in a blue 2006 Chevrolet HHR with Georgia license plate RMA1971.

Anyone with information about Jordan’s disappearance is asked to call 911 or contact the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office at 770-382-5050 Extension 6026.

