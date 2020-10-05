With changes, Georgia State Fair gets underway in Atlanta

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia State Fair kicked over the weekend ... looking a little different.

The annual event began Friday at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

There are some COVID-19 changes like mandatory masks and temperature checks.

but there are still rides, a petting zoo and music to enjoy.

The event runs through Oct. 11.

Here at home

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.