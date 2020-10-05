With changes, Georgia State Fair gets underway in Atlanta
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia State Fair kicked over the weekend ... looking a little different.
The annual event began Friday at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.
There are some COVID-19 changes like mandatory masks and temperature checks.
but there are still rides, a petting zoo and music to enjoy.
The event runs through Oct. 11.
Here at home
- The Aiken Fall Fest is going on until Oct. 11.
- The Columbia County Fair starts Oct. 22.
