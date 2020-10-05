What are the safety protocols for heightened shopping mall crime?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - From burglaries to vandalism, and even rapes, data analyzed by our I-Team shows the weekend shooting at Augusta Mall is not an isolated incident.

Our I-Team found from 2019 and 2020, the mall had the most calls for service from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office month after month, more so than any other private property.

Now the shooting on Saturday is shining a spotlight on the mall’s security and crime rates, and just how safe the public really feels at these malls.

“It needs to stop," community activist Shabazz Ali said. "I know it won’t stop, but it’s outrageous right about now.”

Ali runs the At Risk Youth of Augusta, Georgia foundation. He feels the mall isn’t what it used to be.

“The mall is not safe," Ali said. “And I don’t know what we can do to make it a little bit safer other than what the sheriff is already doing.”

From 2019 and 2020, Augusta Mall has the most call for service from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office month after month. It’s also one of the largest properties in their jurisdiction with about 150 different retail stores located within it.

“The crime rate is still probably going to go up before Christmastime. We just don’t know. We can’t predict that. We can slow it down if we just put some plans in action and come together as a community,” Ali said.

We are 279 days into 2020, and there have been 430 incidents so far this year. That averages out to a call and a half a day just to the mall.

That’s making some families feel scared.

The Richmond County’s Sheriff’s Office’s records on violent crimes at the Augusta Mall over the past four years shows 12 different incidents.

With 2020 seeing the most violent crimes, Augusta resident Andre Elston and his fiancé say they feel like the shootings are getting worse.

“I’ve seen an increase of shootings. I’m hearing it actually and it does seem like the crime is going up slightly,” Elston said.

Ali thinks crimes like this will keep happening while guns are on the street.

“It’s going to take more than just me, you, and the mayor, it’s going to take everybody. Let’s put these guns down,” Ali said.

We reached out to several malls around the region about their policies on safety, and only one got back to us. The Savannah Mall says they do not go through active shooter training with employees and security guards are not armed.

