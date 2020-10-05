Advertisement

Voter registration deadline has arrived in the CSRA

Election 2020
Election 2020(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today is the last day to register to vote in the two-state region.

If you live in South Carolina and mailed in your registration, it must be postmarked by today. The online registration deadline was Sunday night.

And if you want to request a mail-in ballot, the deadline is Oct. 24 in the Palmetto State.

Across the river in Georgia, it’s Oct. 30.

Two-state voter guides
Georgia guide to voting in 2020 presidential election
South Carolina guide to voting in 2020 presidential election

