Voter registration deadline has arrived in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today is the last day to register to vote in the two-state region.

If you live in South Carolina and mailed in your registration, it must be postmarked by today. The online registration deadline was Sunday night.

And if you want to request a mail-in ballot, the deadline is Oct. 24 in the Palmetto State.

Across the river in Georgia, it’s Oct. 30.

