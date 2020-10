(WILX) - Monday President Donald Trump tweeted that he was expecting to leave Walter Reed Medical Center at 6:30 p.m.

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

The tweet was released shortly before his personal doctor, Dr. Sean Conley, was expected to give an update on the president’s status. The President will receive his final treatment at the White House, according to doctors.

