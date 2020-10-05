Trump COVID-19 updates: President could be released from hospital today

BETHESDA, Md. - President Donald Trump could be discharged from the hospital today, according to his medical team.

He was taken to the Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday after testing positive for coronavirus.

Just Sunday, he surprised a crowd of supporters outside the hospital as he rode past them waving with a mask on. He surprised supporters, driving by in a black SUV with the windows rolled up. Secret Service agents inside the vehicle could be seen in masks and other protective gear. White House spokesman Judd Deere said Trump’s trip outside the hospital “was cleared by the medical team as safe to do.”

Trump has been treated with the steroid dexamethasone in addition to the single dose he was given Friday of an experimental drug from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. that supplies antibodies to help the immune system fight the virus. Trump on Friday also began a five-day course of remdesivir, a Gilead Sciences drug currently used for moderately and severely ill patients. The drugs work in different ways — the antibodies help the immune system rid the body of virus, and remdesivir curbs the virus' ability to multiply.

His doctors said Sunday his blood oxygen levels dropped for two days. However, they didn’t say when Trump’s blood oxygen dropped or whether lung scans showed any damage.

The medical team also tried to clear up confusion about Trump’s condition after being accused of hiding information.

“I was trying to reflect the upbeat attitude that the team, the president, that his course of illness has had. Didn’t want to give any information that might steer the course of illness in another direction,” said Dr. Sean Conley, White House physician to the president. “And in doing so, you know, it came off that we were trying to hide something, which wasn’t necessarily true. The fact of the matter is that he’s doing really well.”

If the president’s condition continues to improve, his physicians say he can go home today and continue treatment at the White House, where first lady Melania Trump has remained as she recovers from her own bout with the virus.

Also in the news

Thousands of people headed to Clarks Hill Lake on Sunday to show support for President Trump’s re-election. A boat parade started at noon, with boats proceeding together, decked out in Trump signs and flags . “My favorite part about today was just seeing the mass number of boats. Just everybody’s coming out, everybody’s showing up. I’ve just never seen so much American pride in my life,” said Ashton Misiak, who rode along for the parade.

Mourners gathered across from the White House on Sunday as part of the National COVID-19 Remembrance Ceremony , which paid tribute to the more than 200,000 people in the United States who have died from COVID-19. A sea of 20,000 empty chairs stood on the Ellipse lawn across from the White House to honor those lives lost to COVID-19. The chairs represented less than 10% of the actual number of Americans who have died from the virus.

Joe Biden’s campaign, meanwhile, said the Democratic presidential nominee again tested negative for coronavirus Sunday. The results come five days after Biden spent more than 90 minutes on the debate stage with Trump. Biden, who has taken a far more cautious approach to in-person events, had two negative tests on Friday.

From reports by The Associated Press and WRDW/WAGT.