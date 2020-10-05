Advertisement

Thousands of Trump supporters take to Clarks Hill Lake

By Celeste Springer
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Appling, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of people headed to Clarks Hill Lake on Sunday to show support for President Trump’s reelection.

A boat parade started at noon, with boats proceeding together, decked out in Trump signs and flags.

“My favorite part about today was just seeing the mass number of boats. Just everybody’s coming out, everybody’s showing up. I’ve just never seen so much American pride in my life,” said Ashton Misiak, who rode along for the parade.

Some of those attending said the event was a breath of fresh air.

“I feel like there’s a lot of fear in expressing your opinion and who you want to vote for, and I think that’s wrong. I think whether you support either side, you should be able to speak freely," said Kyle Misiak. “Today obviously shows you can do that, and a lot of people support you. So don’t be afraid to do so.”

Bob DiBuono, a Donald Trump impressionist, even made his way to the event. But some said despite all the fun they had, there’s seriousness behind the day.

“I just want people to know this is for our country. This is for our future. We need Trump to win for our kids and for this country-- is what this is for,” said Paul Ligon, another attendee.

Those there hope everyone in attendance makes their way to the polls this November.

“I hope it stirs everybody up, and gets everybody really trilled, and want to get out and vote,” said boater Robby Higginbottom.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Funeral arrangements announced for Georgia deputies killed in Columbia County crash

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Funeral arrangements have been announced for two Fulton County deputies killed in an I-20 crash on Sept. 29.

News

Suspect identified in Augusta Mall shooting

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By William Rioux
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says they have charged and committed the suspect involved in the Augusta mall shooting yesterday.

News

One dead, one injured at Augusta Mall shooting

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 9:47 PM EDT
|
By Sydney Heiberger and Celeste Springer
Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at the Augusta Mall.

News

Victim of fatal motorcycle crash identified

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 8:11 PM EDT
|
By Sydney Heiberger
The Richmond County Coroner’s Office has identified a man killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon.

Latest News

News

ACSO and SLED investigating inmate death

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT
|
By Sydney Heiberger
An Aiken County inmate was pronounced dead in his cell on Saturday afternoon.

News

One injured after Augusta motorcycle crash

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT
|
By Sydney Heiberger
One person is injured after a motorcycle accident at Calhoun Expressway and Washington Road.

News

Body found at Meadowbrook Park identified

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 2:30 PM EDT
|
By Sydney Heiberger
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office confirms a dead body was discovered at Meadowbrook Park in Augusta on Saturday afternoon.

News

Man in custody for violent Aiken County double stabbing

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:13 PM EDT
|
By Sydney Heiberger
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says Guillermo Diaz Jr. was booked into the Aiken County Detention Center Friday afternoon after the brutal slaying of his ex-girlfriend and her mother.

News

Pedestrian hit and killed on SC Hwy 6 in Orangeburg County

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 9:04 AM EDT
|
By William Rioux
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that killed a pedestrian on SC Hwy 6 this morning in Orangeburg County.

News

Richmond County Coroner’s Office investigating pedestrian fatality

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 8:14 AM EDT
|
By William Rioux
The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a pedestrian that was hit and killed on Gordon Hwy. late last night.