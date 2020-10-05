Thousands of Trump supporters take to Clarks Hill Lake

Appling, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of people headed to Clarks Hill Lake on Sunday to show support for President Trump’s reelection.

A boat parade started at noon, with boats proceeding together, decked out in Trump signs and flags.

“My favorite part about today was just seeing the mass number of boats. Just everybody’s coming out, everybody’s showing up. I’ve just never seen so much American pride in my life,” said Ashton Misiak, who rode along for the parade.

Some of those attending said the event was a breath of fresh air.

“I feel like there’s a lot of fear in expressing your opinion and who you want to vote for, and I think that’s wrong. I think whether you support either side, you should be able to speak freely," said Kyle Misiak. “Today obviously shows you can do that, and a lot of people support you. So don’t be afraid to do so.”

Bob DiBuono, a Donald Trump impressionist, even made his way to the event. But some said despite all the fun they had, there’s seriousness behind the day.

“I just want people to know this is for our country. This is for our future. We need Trump to win for our kids and for this country-- is what this is for,” said Paul Ligon, another attendee.

Those there hope everyone in attendance makes their way to the polls this November.

“I hope it stirs everybody up, and gets everybody really trilled, and want to get out and vote,” said boater Robby Higginbottom.

