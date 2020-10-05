SRS updates: New waste contract could total $21B; workforce sees 17 more COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A contract could be worth $21 billion for whatever company is chosen to manage and clean up nuclear waste at the Savannah River Site for up to 15 years.

The U.S. Department of Energy last week issued its final request for proposals for the “Integrated Mission Completion Contract” at the site that deals with radioactive materials for nuclear weapons.

Work to be performed under the contract will include support for dealing with liquid waste and nuclear materials, among other tasks.

The Department of Energy says it is streamlining the process to select a contractor by focusing on key personnel, past performance, management approach, value and partnership efforts to improve progress.

The department plans to conduct a site tour for interested parties on Oct. 21.

COVID-19 figures released

Meanwhile, the latest available figures show SRS has seen a cumulative total of 545 cases of COVID-19 cases among its workforce.

Those figures released Friday showed an increase of 17 cases from a week earlier.

Of the 545 cases, 408 employees have recovered and been cleared to return to work, according to SRS spokeswoman Amy R. Boyette.

The workforce totals more than 11,000 at the 310-square-mile U.S. Department of Energy complex that spans parts of Aiken, Allendale and Barnwell counties.

