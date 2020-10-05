Advertisement

Sen. Graham tweets Trump is ‘ready to get back to work'

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., discussed his conversation with President Donald Trump after the president was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - While President Donald Trump awaits his return to the White House from Walter Reed Medical Center following his COVID-19 diagnosis, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham says he’s spoken to the president.

Trump’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis was revealed early Thursday morning. He and First Lady Melania Trump immediately went into quarantine.

Trump was taken to Walter Reed the next day out of caution, White House officials said.

Since then, the president has been treated with a barrage of medicines and has pledged to be back at the White House by Monday.

