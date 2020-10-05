Sen. Graham tweets Trump is ‘ready to get back to work'

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - While President Donald Trump awaits his return to the White House from Walter Reed Medical Center following his COVID-19 diagnosis, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham says he’s spoken to the president.

I very much appreciate all the medical personnel who are taking care of our President and all Americans battling COVID.



Finally, it appears drug therapies are making a real difference regarding COVID outcomes.



Better days ahead. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 5, 2020

Trump’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis was revealed early Thursday morning. He and First Lady Melania Trump immediately went into quarantine.

Trump was taken to Walter Reed the next day out of caution, White House officials said.

Since then, the president has been treated with a barrage of medicines and has pledged to be back at the White House by Monday.

