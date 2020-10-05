Advertisement

More students return to campuses today in Richmond, Burke counties

Schools and coronavirus
Schools and coronavirus(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:55 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More Richmond County students return to class today.

Glenn Hills Elementary is reopening after it closed Sept. 25 due to coronavirus concerns.

Sixteen students and seven employees were isolating after three students tested positive.

Meanwhile, Burke County schools are switching up their learning model.

Starting today, hybrid learning students in pre-K through fifth grade will begin learning face-to-face Monday through Thursday.

Middle and high school students will do the same beginning Oct. 26.

MORE | Latest reports of COVID-19 cases in three CSRA school districts

