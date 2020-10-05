Advertisement

Lawmakers preview vice presidential debate

Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris will take the debate stage Wednesday night.
The vice presidential debate will take place Wednesday, Oct. 7.
The vice presidential debate will take place Wednesday, Oct. 7.(Gray DC)
By Gray DC Newsroom
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The 2020 vice presidential candidates will face off in the first and only vice presidential debate of the election season Wednesday night.

The debate is set to take place at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. The debate comes following the news that President Trump and a number of GOP lawmakers tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris have both tested negative. The candidates will debate from 12 feet apart to prevent spread of the virus.

The Washington Bureau team talked to lawmakers from both sides of the aisle about the upcoming debate. The full interviews can be seen below.

Rep. Bill Flores (R-TX)

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC)

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO)

Rep. Russ Fulcher (R-ID)

Rep. Tom Rice (R-SC)

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS)

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC)

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Voter registration deadline has arrived in the CSRA

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Today is the last day to register to vote in the two-state region.

Coronavirus

Trump COVID-19 updates: President could be released; press secretary tests positive

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
Here's a look at the latest updates on President Donald Trump's hospitalization and treatment for coronavius.

National

Pres. Trump's coronavirus circle widens

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT
|
More questions than answers as the President's doctor holds a briefing.

Regional

More than half a million South Carolinians have requested an absentee ballot

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:35 PM EDT
|
By Jason Raven
In-person absentee voting in South Carolina begins Monday, Oct. 5.

News

New Trump boat parade planned Sunday at lake

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:08 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Another boat parade in support of President Donald Trump is set at Clarks Hill Lake and a land parade is planned in Aiken.

Latest News

News

South Carolina breaking records for absentee ballots

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:25 AM EDT
|
By Staff
This year, any registered South Carolina voter can cast an absentee ballot using COVID-19 as their excuse. And many are doing so.

Politics

Trump in ‘quarantine process’ after top aide gets COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:58 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump are beginning a “quarantine process” as they await coronavirus test results after a top aide he spent substantial time with this week tested positive for COVID-19.

I-Team

I-TEAM: Concerns rise about Postal Service as Election Day nears

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:27 PM EDT
|
By Meredith Anderson and Photojournalist Irisa Wheeler
We’re still a month away from Election Day, and it’s already one for the history books. More people than ever before will cast a ballot at home, and that means more ballots than ever before will arrive at polling places by mail.

National

Ga. senators praise court nominee after meeting with her

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Georgia Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler both met with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett this week.

Politics

Breaking down the first presidential debate with Greta Van Susteren

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
|
By Staff
Political analyst Greta Van Susteren tuned in with News 12 to talk about last night’s presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic Nominee Joe Biden

News

Runoff set to fill final month of Lewis’ term in Congress

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:59 AM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
A runoff will decide who fills the seat of late Georgia Congressman John Lewis.