Kemp to visit Augusta for a ribbon-cutting at Cyber Center

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is visiting the Garden City on Tuesday.

He will be welcoming Perspecta Inc. as it brings 178 jobs to Richmond County.

The facility for Perspecta is a regional office in support of the U.S. Army Cyber Command at Fort Gordon. The jobs will be located on post and at the Georgia Cyber Center.

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Perspecta’s new facility at the Cyber Center at 2 p.m. followed by a facility tour.

U.S. Rep. Rick Allen is joining the governor for the ceremony.

Earlier in the day, Allen will be visiting Richmond County schools to get an update on reopening during a pandemic. He will start his visit at 10:30 a.m.

About the Cyber Center

The Georgia Cyber Center was designed to meet the need for cybersecurity talent, both domestically and internationally. The $100 million facility is a public and private partnership involving academic, state and federal governments, law enforcement, the U.S. Army and the private sector. It consists of two adjacent buildings totaling 332,000 square feet on the Nathan Deal Campus for Innovation.

