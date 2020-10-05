Advertisement

Jeopardy!, Wheel of Fortune to not be seen due to Chiefs-Patriots game

In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, the NFL logo is displayed on the field at the Bank of America Stadium before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C.
In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, the NFL logo is displayed on the field at the Bank of America Stadium before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C.(AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Jeopardy! fans and Wheel Watchers will have to wait until Tuesday night to get their game show fix.

That’s because CBS will be airing the postponed New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs games at 7:05 p.m.

The AFC tilt was postponed after Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19.

Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! will return to their normal air times of 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday on WRDW.

