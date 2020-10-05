Jeopardy!, Wheel of Fortune to not be seen due to Chiefs-Patriots game

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Jeopardy! fans and Wheel Watchers will have to wait until Tuesday night to get their game show fix.

That’s because CBS will be airing the postponed New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs games at 7:05 p.m.

The AFC tilt was postponed after Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19.

Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! will return to their normal air times of 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday on WRDW.

