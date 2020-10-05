James’ turnovers, Davis’ fouls doom Lakers in Game 3 loss

(AP) - LeBron James was whistled for traveling, ending a possession that could have given the Los Angeles Lakers a fourth-quarter lead.

A couple minutes later, he did it again. In the time of the game when he usually turns it up, James turned it over Sunday night, part of a sloppy performance by the Lakers in a 115-104 loss to the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Knocked off track early by Anthony Davis' foul trouble, the Lakers wasted a chance to take a 3-0 lead, which has never been blown in NBA playoff history.

