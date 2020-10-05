Advertisement

‘I love you’: Dad of slain Myrtle Beach officer shares heartfelt message

Jacob Hancher
Jacob Hancher(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The father of a fallen Myrtle Beach police officer took to social media to share a heartfelt message on his son’s passing.

“To his brother and three sisters, he loved you each very much. To his grandparents on both sides, he thought the world of you all. To his mom and stepmom, you both did a great job molding him into who he became. To all his aunts, uncles and cousins, life would not be as exciting without all of you. To the leaders and fellow scouts of Troop 417, thank you for the memories,” Jeff Hancher wrote Sunday night on Facebook.

MORE | Funerals begin today for deputies killed in Columbia County crash

His son, PFC. Jacob Hancher, was killed in a shooting Saturday night in Myrtle Beach while responding to a domestic call. He served four years as a community service officer and just under one year as a police officer.

In his Facebook post, Jeff Hancher went on to thank his son’s friends and fellow volunteers at Waldorf Station 3 and Horry County Station 45 for their friendship and training, and for “always having his back.”

“To his brothers and sisters of the Myrtle Beach Police Department, thank you for everything you have done and continue to do for him. Jacob- I love you and will miss you forever,” Jeff Hancher’s post stated.

Myrtle Beach police will escort Hancher’s body to MUSC in Charleston Monday morning beginning at 6:30 a.m. The procession is expected to travel south along Highway 17 Bypass.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Neighbors build special schoolhouse for S.C. girl who needs one

Updated: 47 minutes ago
When the parents of one South Carolina girl needed help with remote learning, their neighbors jumped into action.

News

Autopsy set today after body found at Meadowbrook Park

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
An autopsy of the body of 33-year-old Antuan Benjamin Harris will be conducted at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab.

News

Clues sought in shooting death of Atlanta actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Known for his roles in many Spike Lee films, actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd was shot in the back multiple times and was pronounced dead in Atlanta.

News

With changes, Georgia State Fair gets underway in Atlanta

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Georgia State Fair kicked over the weekend ... looking a little different.

Latest News

Coronavirus

More students return to campuses today in Richmond, Burke counties

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Glenn Hills Elementary is reopening in Richmond County, while Burke County schools are changing up their learning model.

News

Voter registration deadline has arrived in the CSRA

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Today is the last day to register to vote in the two-state region.

Business

Kemp to visit Augusta for a ribbon-cutting at Cyber Center

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is visiting the Garden City to welcome Perspecta Inc. as it brings 178 jobs to Richmond County.

News

CSRA residents, there’s still time be counted in Census 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
If you haven’t responded for Census 2020, you have more time to do it -- again.

News

When deadly shots rang out at mall, these bystanders were there

Updated: 3 hours ago
Bystanders recount the moments leading up to and following a deadly shooting on Oct. 3, 2020, at Augusta Mall.

News

What's new this morning on Trump's coronavirus case

Updated: 3 hours ago
Here are some of our latest updates on President Donald Trump from the capital region and the CSRA.