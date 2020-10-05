‘I love you’: Dad of slain Myrtle Beach officer shares heartfelt message

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The father of a fallen Myrtle Beach police officer took to social media to share a heartfelt message on his son’s passing.

“To his brother and three sisters, he loved you each very much. To his grandparents on both sides, he thought the world of you all. To his mom and stepmom, you both did a great job molding him into who he became. To all his aunts, uncles and cousins, life would not be as exciting without all of you. To the leaders and fellow scouts of Troop 417, thank you for the memories,” Jeff Hancher wrote Sunday night on Facebook.

His son, PFC. Jacob Hancher, was killed in a shooting Saturday night in Myrtle Beach while responding to a domestic call. He served four years as a community service officer and just under one year as a police officer.

In his Facebook post, Jeff Hancher went on to thank his son’s friends and fellow volunteers at Waldorf Station 3 and Horry County Station 45 for their friendship and training, and for “always having his back.”

“To his brothers and sisters of the Myrtle Beach Police Department, thank you for everything you have done and continue to do for him. Jacob- I love you and will miss you forever,” Jeff Hancher’s post stated.

Myrtle Beach police will escort Hancher’s body to MUSC in Charleston Monday morning beginning at 6:30 a.m. The procession is expected to travel south along Highway 17 Bypass.

