Advertisement

Hundreds of Regal, Cineworld movie theaters to close

536 Regal cinemas in the U.S. affected
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) - Shares in the company that owns the Regal, Cineworld and Picturehouse movie theaters fell as much as 58% after it said it will temporarily close the venues because the postponement of the latest James Bond film left it with few blockbusters to attract customers during the pandemic.

Cineworld Group Plc said Monday that 536 Regal cinemas in the U.S. and 127 Cineworld and Picturehouse venues in the U.K. would close on Thursday. Some 45,000 employees are affected.

The company says that with major markets such as New York closed and no guidance on when they will reopen, “studios have been reluctant to release their pipeline of new films.”

Without these releases, the company can’t give customers "the breadth of strong commercial films necessary for them to consider coming back to theaters against the backdrop of COVID-19.''

Cineworld shares fell as low as 15.64 pounds in London and were down 31% at 27.41 in morning trading.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

3 win Nobel medicine prize for discovering hepatitis C virus

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By DAVID KEYTON and FRANK JORDANS
Announcing the prize in Stockholm on Monday, the Nobel Committee noted that the trio’s work helped explain a major source of blood-borne hepatitis that couldn’t be explained by the hepatitis A and B viruses.

Coronavirus

Trump takes a brief car ride, ignoring own COVID infection

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By JILL COLVIN, STEVE PEOPLES and ZEKE MILLER
Infected and contagious, President Donald Trump briefly ventured out in a motorcade on Sunday to salute cheering supporters, a move that disregarded precautions meant to contain the deadly virus that has forced his hospitalization and killed more than 209,000 Americans.

Coronavirus

Trump receives treatment for COVID-19

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|

News

Clues sought in shooting death of Atlanta actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By The Associated Press
Known for his roles in many Spike Lee films, actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd was shot in the back multiple times and was pronounced dead in Atlanta.

News

With changes, Georgia State Fair gets underway in Atlanta

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The Georgia State Fair kicked over the weekend ... looking a little different.

Latest News

Coronavirus

More students return to campuses today in Richmond, Burke counties

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Glenn Hills Elementary is reopening in Richmond County, while Burke County schools are changing up their learning model.

News

Voter registration deadline has arrived in the CSRA

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Today is the last day to register to vote in the two-state region.

Business

Kemp to visit Augusta for a ribbon-cutting at Cyber Center

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is visiting the Garden City to welcome Perspecta Inc. as it brings 178 jobs to Richmond County.

National

AP source: Titans have 2 new positives, none for rest of NFL

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Another Tennessee Titans player and another staff member have tested positive for the coronavirus, while the rest of the NFL returned no new positives on Sunday, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

News

CSRA residents, there’s still time be counted in Census 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
If you haven’t responded for Census 2020, you have more time to do it -- again.