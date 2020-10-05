‘Heinous act of violence’: McMaster responds to death of SC officer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is responding after a Myrtle Beach officer was killed in the line of duty over the weekend.

PFC. Jacob Hancher was fatally shot Saturday night while responding to a domestic call.

“The news of this heinous act of violence is nothing less than gut wrenching. Peggy and I ask that you join us in praying for Officer Hancher’s family and the Myrtle Beach community,” McMaster said in a tweet Monday morning.

Other state and national leaders also took to social media to offer their condolences following Hancher’s death.

