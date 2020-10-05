Aiken officers investigating shooting, 1 person wounded

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Department of Public Safety confirms officers are on the scene of a shooting.

According to the PIO, the call came in from the 1100 block of Abbeville Avenue, but officers say it appeared the shooting happened at a different location.

The PIO later confirmed the shooting happened outside city limits in the area of the 900-block of Ligon Street, NW.

It was confirmed that one person, a male, was wounded and has been transported to the hospital.

Details remain extremely limited at this time.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.