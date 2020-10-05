Advertisement

Aiken officers investigating shooting, 1 person wounded

Aiken Department of Public Safety confirms officers are on the scene of a shooting.
Aiken Department of Public Safety confirms officers are on the scene of a shooting.(MGN)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Department of Public Safety confirms officers are on the scene of a shooting.

According to the PIO, the call came in from the 1100 block of Abbeville Avenue, but officers say it appeared the shooting happened at a different location.

The PIO later confirmed the shooting happened outside city limits in the area of the 900-block of Ligon Street, NW.

It was confirmed that one person, a male, was wounded and has been transported to the hospital.

Details remain extremely limited at this time.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Burke County Sheriff’s Office hiring for multiple positions

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Tyria Goines
“Join Our Team!!! We are hiring!!!” That’s the message the Burke County Sheriff’s Office is sharing as it opens applications for three types of positions.

News

Transgender murders in Augusta

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

What are the safety protocols for heightened shopping mall crime?

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By William Rioux
From burglaries to vandalism, and even rapes, data analyzed by our I-TEAM shows the weekend shooting is not an isolated incident.

News

430 incidents at Augusta Mall in 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Augusta mall employees want more safety after shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago

Business

Columbia County welcomes stream of business growth -- regardless of COVID

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
As the economy tries to bounce back, some Columbia County stores say business is thriving. All betting on growth in the middle of a pandemic.

News

Columbia County sees business growth during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Augusta Mall shooting leaves workers asking for more security

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
A deadly shooting at the Augusta Mall left people running for their lives on Saturday, and now many are questioning if it’s safe enough to go back.

News

Aiken County committee to consider face-to-face learning for more students

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
An Aiken County school district advisory committee is set to decide today whether to recommend a return to face-to-face learning for some students.

News

Sen. Graham tweets Trump is ‘ready to get back to work'

Updated: 6 hours ago
While President Donald Trump awaits his return to the White House from Walter Reed Medical Center following his COVID-19 diagnosis, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham says he’s spoken to the president.