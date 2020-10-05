Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ll start the workweek on the cooler side with temperature in low 50s as you’re heading out the door for work or getting on the bus for school. Today looks to be mostly sunny in the afternoon with high temperatures approaching 80°. Overnight temperatures are forecasted to slowly increase out of the 50s and into the mid 60s by the end of the week. With daytime highs returning to the mid 80s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Bus Stop Forecast (WRDW)

The tropics are becoming more active, T.S. Gamma heading into the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to hug the Mexican coastline. Meanwhile in the Caribbean Sea Potential Tropical Depression #26 has formed and has a 100% of forming into Tropical Storm Delta in the next day or so and will be worth keeping an eye on through next week. Keep it here for updates.