Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

By Anthony Carpino
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures tonight will be cooling back to the upper 40s and low 50s with calm winds and partly cloudy conditions.

We’ll start the workweek on the cooler side with temperature in low 50s has you’re heading out the door for work or getting on the bus for school. Monday looks to be mostly sunny in the afternoon with high temperatures approaching 80°. Overnight temperatures are forecasted to slowly increase out of the 50s and into the mid 60s by the end of the week. With daytime highs returning to the mid 80s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Bus Stop Forecast
Bus Stop Forecast(WRDW)

The tropics are becoming more active, T.S. Gamma heading into the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to hug the Mexican coastline. Meanwhile in the Caribbean Sea Potential Tropical Depression #26 has formed and has a 100% of forming into Tropical Storm Delta in the next day or so and will be worth keeping an eye on through next week. Keep it here for updates.

Potential Tropical Cyclone #26 Track
Potential Tropical Cyclone #26 Track(WRDW)

