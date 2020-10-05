CSRA residents, there’s still time be counted in Census 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you haven’t responded for Census 2020, you have more time to do it -- again.

We say “again” because the deadline was supposed to be today, but a federal judge says that violates her original ruling from Sept. 30. The new order extends the deadline to Oct. 31.

The ruling was in response to a lawsuit against the Trump administration for planning to end the national head count. Internal documents from the government -- made public through the lawsuit -- show at least 10 states could be undercounted if the census count ends today.

