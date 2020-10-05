Burke County Sheriff’s Office hiring for multiple positions

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - “Join Our Team!!! We are hiring!!!” That’s the message the Burke County Sheriff’s Office is sharing as it opens applications for three types of positions.

The office currently has openings for the positions of Certified Deputy Sheriffs, Corrections and Communications Officers.

Interested applicants can find forms and additional details at https://www.burkecountysheriff.com.

Applications can be submitted online or can be picked up from the sheriff’s office at 225 Georgia Highway 24S Waynesboro, Georgia 30830.

