Autopsy set today after body found at Meadowbrook Park

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An autopsy is planned today after a body was found over the weekend at Meadowbrook Park.

The office Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen identified the body as 33-year-old Antuan Benjamin Harris, of Augusta. The body was reported at 1:13 p.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of Meadowlark Drive in southwest Augusta between Deans Bridge and Windsor Spring roads.

#RIP Felycya Harris I’m Lost For Words With This One !!! Posted by Kim MotherofThree Jones on Saturday, October 3, 2020

The death of Harris -- who friends say went by the name Felycya -- is being investigated as suspicious.

The autopsy will be conducted at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab, according to Bowen.

