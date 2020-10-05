Advertisement

Augusta Roast on River canceled until 2021

By Tyria Goines
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 2021 Oyster Roast is now scheduled for March 13 but organizers want to keep some of the roast traditions rolling.

Organizers have decided to hold a raffle and send one the lucky winner a new kayak!

You can get in on the raffle here or at this link: https://sforce.co/2R3l3mn. The live online drawing will be on October 24 at 2:00 p.m. but there are only 100 raffle tickets available.

Organizers are also turning the 2020 event tickets into Hindsight 2020 Crew tickets for the Roast on the River in March. That will include special recognition at the roast, and they are working on a couple of creative additions between now and then for the Hindsight 2020 Crew.

