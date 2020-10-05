Advertisement

At $25 an hour, Swiss city adopts highest minimum wage in world

By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA (Gray News) - Workers in Geneva, Switzerland, may soon see a bigger paycheck after voters there agreed to unveil a $25 per hour minimum wage.

The minimum wage increase, which goes into effect Nov. 1, will reportedly benefit 30,000 workers, two-thirds of whom are women.

Government data shows nearly 60% of voters supported the new wage, which is believed to be the highest minimum wage worldwide. It was also approved by a group of labor unions focused on “fighting poverty, favoring social integration and contributing to the respect of human dignity.”

Geneva is the world’s 10th most expensive city to live in, according to a 2020 survey by the Economist Intelligence Unit. It placed behind such cities as Hong Kong, New York, Paris, Tokyo and Los Angeles.

The minimum wage in New York City is $15 an hour, and in Los Angeles, it is $13 an hour.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Latest News

National

3 win Nobel medicine award for hepatitis C virus discovery

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By DAVID KEYTON and FRANK JORDANS
Announcing the prize in Stockholm on Monday, the Nobel Committee noted that the trio’s work helped explain a major source of blood-borne hepatitis that couldn’t be explained by the hepatitis A and B viruses.

News

When deadly shots rang out at mall, these bystanders were there

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Bystanders recount the moments leading up to and following a deadly shooting on Oct. 3, 2020, at Augusta Mall.

News

What's new this morning on Trump's coronavirus case

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Here are some of our latest updates on President Donald Trump from the capital region and the CSRA.

National Politics

Facing a conservative turn, Supreme Court opens new term

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The term is so far short on high-profile cases, but that could change quickly because of the prospect of court involvement in lawsuits related to the election.

News

Here are the details about Augusta Mall shooting

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Here's a recap of what we know about the Oct. 3, 2020, deadly shooting at Augusta Mall.

Latest News

National

As SCOTUS begins new term, death of Ginsburg, COVID-19 pose problems

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
Senate Republicans are trying to quickly confirm Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett as the successor for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

National

Hollywood Minute: New Bond film delayed to 2021 due to coronavirus

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
"No Time to Die" will be the 25th James Bond movie and, reportedly, the last starring Daniel Craig.

Coronavirus

Trump COVID-19 updates: President could be released from hospital today

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
Here's a look at the latest updates on President Donald Trump's hospitalization and treatment for coronavius.

News

What happened after fatal shooting at Augusta Mall

Updated: 1 hours ago
One person is dead, one is injured and one is sent to the hospital after shots ring out at Augusta Mall.

News

Augusta Mall murder: What we know this morning

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By William Rioux
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says they have charged and committed the suspect involved in the Augusta mall shooting yesterday.