Advertisement

AP source: Texans fire coach Bill O’Brien after 0-4 start

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien, center, gives signals from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.
Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien, center, gives signals from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans coach and general manager Bill O’Brien has been fired, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly about the move.

The firing comes after Sunday’s loss to the Vikings dropped the Texans to 0-4 for the first time since 2008.

After assuming the role of general manager in the offseason, O’Brien received almost universal criticism when he shipped superstar receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona for running back David Johnson and draft picks.

The pressure on O’Brien only intensified as the Texans limped out to the terrible start with Johnson struggling as their running game was the worst in the NFL and with the defense allowing the most yards in the league.

O’Brien was in his seventh season in Houston where he compiled a 100-52 record. He won the AFC South four times in his tenure, including the past two years.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Transgender murders in Augusta

Updated: moments ago

News

What are the safety protocols for heightened shopping mall crime?

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By William Rioux
From burglaries to vandalism, and even rapes, data analyzed by our I-TEAM shows the weekend shooting is not an isolated incident.

News

430 incidents at Augusta Mall in 2020

Updated: 15 minutes ago

News

Augusta mall employees want more safety after shooting

Updated: 16 minutes ago

National

Epic scale of California wildfires continues to grow

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The staggering scale of California’s wildfires reached another milestone Monday: A single fire surpassed 1 million acres.

Latest News

National

It’s a boy! National Zoo reveals baby panda gender

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The gender reveal was made in a video released by the zoo, where panda-keepers unveiled a canvas smeared with blue markings that were “painted” by the baby’s father, Tian Tian.

National

National Zoo baby panda gender reveal

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
The gender reveal was made in a video released by the zoo, where panda-keepers unveiled a canvas smeared with blue markings that were “painted” by the baby’s father, Tian Tian.

Coronavirus

President Trump is being discharged from Walter Reed Military Hospital

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
President Trump is being discharged from Walter Reed Military Hospital.

Business

Columbia County welcomes stream of business growth -- regardless of COVID

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
As the economy tries to bounce back, some Columbia County stores say business is thriving. All betting on growth in the middle of a pandemic.

News

Columbia County sees business growth during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago