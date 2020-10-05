Aiken County committee to consider face-to-face learning for more students

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken County school district advisory committee is set to decide today whether to recommend a return to face-to-face learning for some students.

Committee Chairman Bert Postell said the committee meets regularly on Mondays to review the data and make recommendation to the superintendent.

He said the Aiken County Board of Education asked the committee specifically to discuss at today’s meeting a request to return to face-to-face learning for elementary and select special education students on either Oct. 12 or Oct. 19.

The committee will forward its recommendation to Superintendent King Laurence, who intends to present that report to the board at its meeting Tuesday, according to Postell.

The Board of Education is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the district office, 1000 Brookhaven Drive in Aiken.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.