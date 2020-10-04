Victim of fatal motorcycle crash identified

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified a man killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon.

Investigators say 75-year-old Richard Schadle was traveling on I-20 in the westbound lane at the 10 mile marker around 4:04 p.m.

Schadle was riding his 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he ran off the right side of interstate and struck the guardrail.

Schadle was pronounced dead at 5:08 p.m. at Augusta University Medical Center.

Toxicology analysis is pending. SCHP is investigating.

