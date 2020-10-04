Suspect identified in Augusta Mall shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says they have charged and committed the suspect involved in the Augusta mall shooting yesterday.

Authorities say Tony Burton, 37, of 2400 Acapulco Dr. Augusta, GA, has been charged and committed to the Charles B Webster Detention Center. Burton is being charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says one person was killed and one was injured after a shooting at the Augusta Mall.

They say it started when two males got into an altercation inside the mall. One of the men pulled out a gun, and a struggle ensued. During that struggle, one of the males was shot multiple times. A female bystander was also shot once in the leg.

“When I went to make sure everyone is okay, I had seen blood everywhere,” said Osmond Paschal, a mall employee.

Individuals at the mall at the time of the shooting say the building erupted into chaos following those gun shots.

“People were just panicking, crying, running. I just-- I panicked myself and I ran, I ran myself as fast as I could,” said Otis Wright, a shopper at the mall.

“When I ran outside, I had seen a couple people crying, hollering: ‘Oh my God, I just seen somebody get shot.’ I actually heard someone say that,” said Wright.

Osmond Paschal says he’s worked at the mall for years, as well as other malls in Georgia and South Carolina, and had never experienced something like this.

“I’ve been working at the mall for like two to three years. Nothing like this has ever happened inside the mall,” said Paschal.

Investigators say the female victim’s injuries are not life-threatening, but the male, 26-year-old Derrell Little of Augusta, was pronounced dead at Doctors Hospital at 5:55 p.m.

