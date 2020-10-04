Funeral arrangements announced for Georgia deputies killed in Columbia County crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for two Fulton County deputies killed in an I-20 crash on Sept. 29.

According to an online obituary, Deputy Anthony White’s visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 6th from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel (1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331). A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 7th at 1 p.m. at the Ephraim Baptist Church (1202 West Marietta Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30318). A burial will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 7th at the Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens (581 Veterans Memorial Hwy SE, Mableton, GA 30126).

Deputy Kenny Ingram’s online obituary says a Celebration of Life service will be held Monday, Oct. 5th at 12 p.m. at Mt. Ephraim Baptist Church (1202 West Marietta Street, Atlanta, GA 30318). A public viewing will be held on Sunday, Oct. 4th from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Donald Trimble Mortuary (1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, GA 30032).

Deputy White and Deputy Ingram were traveling eastbound on I-20 at Lewiston Road to pick up an inmate to transfer to the Fulton County jail. Investigators say the deputies' Dodge Charger struck the back of a tractor-trailer that was stopped for traffic in the left lane.

White joined the Fulton County Sheriff’s department in December 2012, and Ingram would have completed 15 years of service this month.

