Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This morning was very similar to what we saw Saturday morning with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies and most locations by mid-morning in the low to mid 50s. Highs today are expected to warm into the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph. Winds will be relatively calm this morning and stay less than 6 mph out of the north mainly.

Our cooler than average stretch is expected to continue into next week with highs remaining in the mid to upper 70s Monday. Some locations in our viewing area may reach the 80 degree mark Monday. Highs are forecasted to be back in the mid to upper 80s by the middle of next week with no rain in the forecast for the next 6 days! A great fall week is in store if you have any plans for this upcoming week. Rain chances will try to sneak back in the forecast as we head towards next Saturday with a 30% chance for rain.

The tropics are becoming more active, T.S. Gamma heading into the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to hug the Mexican coastline. Meanwhile in the Caribbean Sea an area of low pressure is continuing to develop and will likely become Tropical Depression #26 or Tropical Storm Delta in the next few days. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Anthony Carpino
The latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino.

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:34 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Carpino
The latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT
|
By Riley Hale
Chilly lows this weekend. Staying dry next 7 days.

Latest News

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 2:35 PM EDT
|
By Riley Hale
Chilly lows this weekend. Staying dry next 7 days.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:49 AM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
Dry front moves through tonight. Cooler outlook Friday into the weekend.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:03 AM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
Sunny and warmer Thursday. Cooler weekend. Low rain chances next 7 days.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT
|
By Riley Hale
Sunny and warmer Thursday. Cooler weekend. Low rain chances next 7 days.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:56 AM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
Sunny and cooler Wednesday. Warmer Thursday before cooling back down this weekend.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:47 PM EDT
|
By Riley Hale
Sunny and cooler Wednesday. Warmer Thursday before cooling back down this weekend.