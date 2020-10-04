Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This morning was very similar to what we saw Saturday morning with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies and most locations by mid-morning in the low to mid 50s. Highs today are expected to warm into the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph. Winds will be relatively calm this morning and stay less than 6 mph out of the north mainly.

Our cooler than average stretch is expected to continue into next week with highs remaining in the mid to upper 70s Monday. Some locations in our viewing area may reach the 80 degree mark Monday. Highs are forecasted to be back in the mid to upper 80s by the middle of next week with no rain in the forecast for the next 6 days! A great fall week is in store if you have any plans for this upcoming week. Rain chances will try to sneak back in the forecast as we head towards next Saturday with a 30% chance for rain.

The tropics are becoming more active, T.S. Gamma heading into the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to hug the Mexican coastline. Meanwhile in the Caribbean Sea an area of low pressure is continuing to develop and will likely become Tropical Depression #26 or Tropical Storm Delta in the next few days. Keep it here for updates.

