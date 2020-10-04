Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures tonight will be cooling back to the mid to upper 40s across much of the CSRA with a slight breeze between 5-10 mph.

Tonight's Lows (wrdw)

Sunday morning will be very similar to what we saw earlier today, mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. By mid morning most locations will be in the low to mid 50s with highs warming to the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph. Our cooler than average stretch is expected to continue into next week with highs remaining in the mid to upper 70s Monday. Highs back in the 80s are expected by the middle of next week,.

The tropics are becoming more active, T.S. Gamma heading into the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to hug the Mexican coastline. Meanwhile in the Carribean Sean an area of low pressure is continuing to develop and will likely become Tropical Depression #26 or Tropical Storm Delta in the next few days. Keep it here for updates.

Tropics Outlook (WRDW)