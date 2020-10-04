Bulldogs silence Tigers...

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia easily won the first top-10 matchup of the season as Stetson Bennett threw for 240 yards and a touchdown in the fourth-ranked Bulldogs' 27-6 decision over No. 7 Auburn.

Zamir White ran for a pair of scores while the Bulldogs were scoring 24 straight first-half points.

Georgia has won its last four meetings with the Tigers, and 13 of the last 16.

