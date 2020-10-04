Advertisement

Bridgewater, Panthers fix red-zone woes, top Cardinals 31-21

Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) celebrates after scoring against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Teddy Bridgewater threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns, ran for his first score since a devastating knee injury in 2016, and the Carolina Panthers solved their red-zone woes in a 31-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

The Panthers (2-2) scored touchdowns on their first four trips inside the Cardinals' 20-yard line to build a 28-7 lead one week after settling for five short field goals in a 21-16 victory over the Chargers last week.

Carolina controlled the clock, putting together scoring drives of 13, 9, 10, 8 and 15 plays.

