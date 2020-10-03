Trask, Pitts help No. 3 Florida top South Carolina 38-24
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Trask and Kyle Pitts hooked up for two more touchdowns, continuing their hot start and leading No. 3 Florida to a 38-24 victory over South Carolina on Saturday.
Trask completed 21 of 29 passes for 268 yards, with four touchdowns, an interception and a fumble. Pitts finished with four receptions for 57 yards. Kevin Harris was one of the few bright spots for South Carolina, which flubbed a chance to make it a one-score game in the final minute.
