Two injured at Augusta Mall shooting

By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says two people were injured after a shooting at the Augusta mall.

They say it started when two males got into an altercation inside the mall. One of the men pulled out a gun, and a struggle ensued. During that struggle, one of the males was shot multiple times. A female bystander was also shot once in the leg.

Investigators say the female victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Both of the males involved in the altercation are in custody, with the injured male in the hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office says no suspects are at-large at this time.

Check back for updates.

