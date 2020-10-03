Advertisement

Ridge Spring-Monetta football is for the fans, past and present

By Nick Proto
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONETTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Every now and then, high school football brings us one of those ‘bigger than sports moments.’ For the small towns of Ridge Spring and Monetta, those moments come on a weekly basis.

Ridge Spring-Monetta is coming off a trip to the state championship. The team was ready to get back there this season, but COVID-19 put their chance of redemption in jeopardy.

“To be honest, it sucked. We were stuck in limbo. We didn’t know what was going to happen, didn’t know what was going on,” Tim Martin, a parent and alumni of the school, said.

For these two towns with a combined population of less than a thousand, football Fridays are more than just a school event. Their stadium becomes the local watering hole, a place for all Trojans, past and present.

“I graduated from Ridge Spring in 1983,” Michael Rodgers, president of the Booster Club, said. “Class of 95,” Martin followed.

Football Fridays were the place to catch a game, and catch up with old friends.

“When they opened up the stadium for the first time, it was like a class reunion for me. I saw people I hadn’t seen since 1983,” Rodgers said.

“This is about the only time you see them, once a year. During this time of year, during football,” Martin said. “When it’s football season, that’s when you see them and it’s like you never missed a beat. It’s like you pick up right where you left off.”

While things look a little different this season with masks and limited seating, one thing remains the same:

“It brings energy to the town. When the team does good, it brings the community together. All different colors, races, nationalities, origins, no matter where you come from, football brings you together,” Martin said.

And whether you’re from the area or not, Rodgers says:

“If you haven’t been to a Friday night game on the ridge, you need to come experience that. Put that on your bucket list.”

Operation Football Live Week 5: HS Football games, scores October 2nd

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Operation Football

Operation Football Live Week 5 Highlights

Updated: 1 hour ago

Operation Football

Small town with a big heart for football

Updated: 1 hour ago

Operation Football

News 12 Now│Sports Shorts: Week 5 brings more football cancelations

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Nick Proto
With all of the cancellations, it’s hard to say what week we’re in. But we’re giving a preview of what to expect tonight into week 5 of CSRA football!

News

Another Aiken County high school football game postponed

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:36 AM EDT
|
By Jeremy Turnage
A day after Aiken County High School postponed its second high school football game within a week, another Aiken County School District school is postponing a game.

Latest News

News

Aiken High postpones second football game due to COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 1:20 PM EDT
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Aiken High School has postponed its second football game in several days as a “majority” of players on the varsity team have been placed into a 14-day quarantine.

Sports

Football scores, September 25th

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:12 PM EDT
|
By Mike Jakucionis
Football scores from 9/25

Operation Football

Midland Valley Mustangs honor teammates in season-opener

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:11 PM EDT
|
By Nick Proto
High school football is finally back in South Carolina. While every team is focused on winning, one local team is also focused on honoring their fallen teammates.

News

Aiken vs. South Aiken game postponed on COVID-19 concern

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 1:15 PM EDT
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The Aiken High School vs. South Aiken High School football game set for Saturday has been postponed due to COVID-19.

Sports

Football scores September 24th

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:04 AM EDT
|
By Mike Jakucionis
Football scores from Thursday night

Operation Football

News 12 Now│Sports Shorts: Recapping all CSRA, college and NFL football

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:26 PM EDT
|
By Mike Jakucionis and Nick Proto
We’re about to head into week four of football in the CSRA, but we’re going to backtrack to this past week and talk about the scores and highlights you might have missed.