Ridge Spring-Monetta football is for the fans, past and present

MONETTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Every now and then, high school football brings us one of those ‘bigger than sports moments.’ For the small towns of Ridge Spring and Monetta, those moments come on a weekly basis.

Ridge Spring-Monetta is coming off a trip to the state championship. The team was ready to get back there this season, but COVID-19 put their chance of redemption in jeopardy.

“To be honest, it sucked. We were stuck in limbo. We didn’t know what was going to happen, didn’t know what was going on,” Tim Martin, a parent and alumni of the school, said.

For these two towns with a combined population of less than a thousand, football Fridays are more than just a school event. Their stadium becomes the local watering hole, a place for all Trojans, past and present.

“I graduated from Ridge Spring in 1983,” Michael Rodgers, president of the Booster Club, said. “Class of 95,” Martin followed.

Football Fridays were the place to catch a game, and catch up with old friends.

“When they opened up the stadium for the first time, it was like a class reunion for me. I saw people I hadn’t seen since 1983,” Rodgers said.

“This is about the only time you see them, once a year. During this time of year, during football,” Martin said. “When it’s football season, that’s when you see them and it’s like you never missed a beat. It’s like you pick up right where you left off.”

While things look a little different this season with masks and limited seating, one thing remains the same:

“It brings energy to the town. When the team does good, it brings the community together. All different colors, races, nationalities, origins, no matter where you come from, football brings you together,” Martin said.

And whether you’re from the area or not, Rodgers says:

“If you haven’t been to a Friday night game on the ridge, you need to come experience that. Put that on your bucket list.”

