Richmond County Coroner’s Office investigating pedestrian fatality

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a pedestrian that was hit and killed on Gordon Hwy. late last night.

The fatality occurred on the 1600 block on Gordon Hwy. The pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at 10:43 p.m. and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The identity of the pedestrian will be released once the next of kin has been notified. The identity of the driver has not been released.

There are no further details at this time.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.