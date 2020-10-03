Public encouraged to weigh in on grading for student tests in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In a split vote on October 1, the State Board of Education voted to reject State School Superintendent Richard Woods' recommendation that the EOC 20 percent course grade weight be lowered to 0.01 percent for the 2020-2021 school year.

This means that tests count for 20 percent of students' grades.

The State Board has proposed a 10 percent course weight for the 2020-2021 school year.

Please click here to provide your feedback on the EOC course grade weight for 2020-2021.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.