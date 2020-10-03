Pedestrian hit and killed on SC Hwy 6 in Orangeburg County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that killed a pedestrian on SC Hwy 6 this morning near Middleton St. in Orangeburg County.

Authorities say a 2001 Nissan Xterra was traveling West on SC Hwy 6 when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway at 4:51 a.m. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene.

The investigation is still active by the SC Highway Patrol and we are working to get the name of the pedestrian that was killed.

