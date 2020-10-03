Advertisement

Pedestrian hit and killed on SC Hwy 6 in Orangeburg County

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that killed a pedestrian on SC Hwy 6 this morning in Orangeburg County.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that killed a pedestrian on SC Hwy 6 this morning in Orangeburg County.(KOTA)
By William Rioux
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that killed a pedestrian on SC Hwy 6 this morning near Middleton St. in Orangeburg County.

Authorities say a 2001 Nissan Xterra was traveling West on SC Hwy 6 when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway at 4:51 a.m. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene.

The investigation is still active by the SC Highway Patrol and we are working to get the name of the pedestrian that was killed.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Richmond County Coroner’s Office investigating pedestrian fatality

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By William Rioux
The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a pedestrian that was hit and killed on Gordon Hwy. late last night.

News

Bringing fresh food options to Augusta with new market

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Four U.S. states to participate in work-from-home job fair

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Are you ready to join the workforce from home? The work-from-home dynamic has seen a large boost since the pandemic hit. Now, four states are collaborating to bring top candidates and employers together in a unique way.

News

SC to have voter ballot tracking app

Updated: 14 hours ago

Latest News

News

Classmates says student slain was ‘passionate’ and had ‘purpose in life’

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Celeste Springer
Cassandra Negrete and her mother, Veronica’s, futures gone in an instant after being stabbed at their home in Aiken. But we’re learning more about the lives left behind.

News

OFL Preview: The power of small town football

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Guidance counselors helping students through a screen

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

School bus driver arrested for dui on the job

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

USC Aiken mourns death of promising student

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

SC restaurants now allowed at 100% capacity

Updated: 15 hours ago