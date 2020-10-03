Advertisement

Man in custody for violent Aiken County double stabbing

Diaz Jr. is currently being held on two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Diaz Jr. is currently being held on two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.(ACSO)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says Guillermo Diaz Jr. was booked into the Aiken County Detention Center Friday afternoon after the brutal slaying of his ex-girlfriend and her mother.

Diaz Jr. is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The Sheriff’s Office says additional charges my be forthcoming.

The arrest comes in response to the fatal stabbing of 23-year-old Cassandra Negrete and 43-year-old Veronica Negrete on Thursday.

Investigators say Diaz Jr. called to report the deaths and ended up being charged as a suspect.

Diaz was being treated at an area hospital for lacerations to his wrist before he was booked into the Detention Center. A records check shows he has no criminal history in South Carolina or Richmond County, Ga.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pedestrian hit and killed on SC Hwy 6 in Orangeburg County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By William Rioux
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that killed a pedestrian on SC Hwy 6 this morning in Orangeburg County.

News

Richmond County Coroner’s Office investigating pedestrian fatality

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By William Rioux
The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a pedestrian that was hit and killed on Gordon Hwy. late last night.

News

Bringing fresh food options to Augusta with new market

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Four U.S. states to participate in work-from-home job fair

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Are you ready to join the workforce from home? The work-from-home dynamic has seen a large boost since the pandemic hit. Now, four states are collaborating to bring top candidates and employers together in a unique way.

Latest News

News

SC to have voter ballot tracking app

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Classmates say slain student was ‘passionate’ and had ‘purpose in life’

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Celeste Springer
Cassandra Negrete and her mother, Veronica’s, futures gone in an instant after being stabbed at their home in Aiken. But we’re learning more about the lives left behind.

News

OFL Preview: The power of small town football

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

Guidance counselors helping students through a screen

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

School bus driver arrested for dui on the job

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

USC Aiken mourns death of promising student

Updated: 18 hours ago