Man in custody for violent Aiken County double stabbing

AIKEN COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says Guillermo Diaz Jr. was booked into the Aiken County Detention Center Friday afternoon after the brutal slaying of his ex-girlfriend and her mother.

Diaz Jr. is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The Sheriff’s Office says additional charges my be forthcoming.

The arrest comes in response to the fatal stabbing of 23-year-old Cassandra Negrete and 43-year-old Veronica Negrete on Thursday.

Investigators say Diaz Jr. called to report the deaths and ended up being charged as a suspect.

Diaz was being treated at an area hospital for lacerations to his wrist before he was booked into the Detention Center. A records check shows he has no criminal history in South Carolina or Richmond County, Ga.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.